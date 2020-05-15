Accessibility Links

Eurovision: Come Together announces voting shortlist including big classics from over the years

Make your mind up!

Netta Barzilai Eurovision 2018

Eurovision: Come Together will go out instead of the beloved Song Contest this year, considering the main event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC One special will be hosted by Graham Norton and will see the British public take part in a live online vote.

There, they can vote for their favourite ever Eurovision song from a very eclectic bunch as seen below.

The shortlist was chosen by a panel of experts and superfans, including Radio 2’s Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French and Mel Giedroyc and Radio 1’s Adele Roberts.

  • Dancing Lasha Tumbai – Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) – 2007
  • Diva – Dana International  (Israel) – 1998
  • Euphoria – Loreen  (Sweden) – 2012
  • Fairytale – Alexander Rybak  (Norway) – 2009
  • Fuego – Eleni Foureira  (Cyprus) – 2018
  • Heroes – MånsZelmerlöw (Sweden) – 2015
  • Love Shine A Light – Katrina & The Waves  (UK) – 1997
  • Making Your Mind Up – Bucks Fizz  (UK) – 1981
  • Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu – Domenico Modugno –(Italy) – 1958
  • Ooh…Aah…Just A Little Bit – Gina G (UK) – 1996
  • Poupée de cire, poupée de son – France Gall  (Luxembourg) – 1965
  • Rhythm Inside – Loïc Nottet  (Belgium) – 2015
  • Rise Like A Phoenix – Conchita Wurst (Austria) – 2014
  • Satellite – Lena (Germany) – 2010
  • Save Your Kisses for Me – Brotherhood of Man (UK) – 1976
  • Soldi – Mahmood  (Italy) – 2019
  • Sound of Silence – Dami Im (Australia) – 2016
  • Toy – Netta (Israel) – 2018
  • Waterloo – Abba (Sweden) – 1974

Viewers can vote for their favourite song by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/Eurovision. Voting opens once all performances have been aired on BBC One and voting closes as announced in the show on Saturday 16th May 2020. Terms and privacy notice are also available on the website.

As if that isn’t enough, we’ll hear from UK entry James Newman who was due to perform at Rotterdam.

On top of that, thousands of Eurovision fans and former faces will recreate classic moments from the comfort of their own homes.

But who will be crowned the UK’s favourite Eurovision act? Tune in and find out.

Eurovision: Come Together airs from 6.25pm, Saturday 16th May on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

