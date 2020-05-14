Meet the Crimewatch Roadshow team

You may remember that Crimewatch was axed by the BBC in 2017, after 33 years on screen.

But its sister show, Crimewatch Roadshow is still going strong.

The daytime series, which encourages viewers to help solve real life crimes by coming forward with information, now travels around the country. The show looks at ongoing investigations and the police work that will bring criminals to justice.

But who presents Crimewatch Roadshow?

Rav Wilding

A former policeman and security guard, Rav was always the perfect fit for Crimewatch. Rav spent four years in the army before joining the Metropolitan Police in 2000, eventually working in CID. He joined the presenting team of the primetime series in 2004 and has hosted Crimewatch Roadshow since it began in 2009. He launched the first series co-presenting with Sophie Raworth, before becoming the main anchor of the series.

Rav says: “It’s such a privilege for me to present Crimewatch Roadshow. As a former detective, being able to still help catch criminals is so rewarding and I still get a buzz every time I hear that an arrest has been made as a result of an appeal we’ve broadcast. Crimewatch Roadshow is unique in daytime television in enabling viewers to help police in their vital job of bringing those responsible for wrong to justice as well as offering some sense of closure or resolution to the victims of crime, and I’m proud to play my part in that.”

Michelle Ackerley

Michelle became a household name when she and Angela Scanlon were announced as maternity cover for Alex Jones on The One Show in 2016. But she had already been working across the BBC for some time, presenting Watchdog and joining Crimewatch Roadshow as a reporter in 2015. She has also worked on shows including Council House Crackdown and Panorama.

Michelle says: “Not only do I get to see the incredible work of emergency crews up and down the country, but I also get to try my hand at all manner of things. And of course, we ask for viewers’ help to solve really important crimes from around the UK – it could be your call that makes a difference.”

