What is Strictly the Best? How can I get involved with the show?

We still don’t know if Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will go ahead this autumn and while BBC bosses are doing their best to make it work, it remains unclear whether the current social distancing measures will stop the show from taking place. And if we do get a 2020 series, it may look rather different to what we’re used to.

But no need to cry into your sequinned hankies just yet.

The BBC has announced that whatever the fate of this autumn’s series, they will be airing three special episodes entitled Strictly The Best. The compilation shows will look back at some of the best performances from three themed weeks – Blackpool, Movies and Musicals, celebrating the show-stopping routines that have wowed the judges.

We know what it’s like to lose hours to a Strictly YouTube vortex of classic routines, so we’re excited to see which dances they choose to show again. The shows will also feature interviews with Tess, Claudia, the judges and the professional dancers, as they remember the magic of much-loved moments.

As well as indulging in Strictly nostalgia, there’s also a chance for you to appear on screen in these special episodes!

The BBC wants you to slip on your dancing shoes and recreate your favourite routines. You can choose from a list including:

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse’s Mary Poppins-themed Charleston

Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton’s Little Mermaid-themed Samba

Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton’s Star Wars-themed Charleston

Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke’s Helly Dolly-themed American Smooth

If the dancing seems too difficult, you’re also encouraged to recreate iconic Strictly looks, from Ed Balls’s take on The Mask to Stacey Dooley as a Minion. Even better, the BBC is actively encouraging impressions of the judges and wants you to get everyone in the house involved, including your pets!

Just visit the BBC Strictly the Best website for more details, or email Strictly.Specials@bbc.co.uk for instructions on how to upload your videos.

Strictly the Best airs on BBC One later this year and Strictly Come Dancing hopes to return to BBC One this autumn. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.