University Challenge’s Bobby Seagull wants to join Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Maths masters student Bobby Seagull became a surprise internet sensation in 2017 after gaining a cult following from his enthusiastic appearances on University Challenge.

Advertisement

He has since teamed up with rival Cambridge contestant, and good friend, Eric Monkman to present TV and radio shows celebrating the joy of learning, including an upcoming second series of Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures.

But Bobby has now told RadioTimes.com that he harbours a secret ambition to chuck away the calculator and glide beneath the glitterballs.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Bobby, who still works part time as a maths teacher alongside his TV career, has a very unusual reason for wanting to take part in the series, one that we have never heard before!

“If I ever got asked to do Strictly Come Dancing I would say yes, because I think it would be a great advert for maths. A lot of people say they can’t do maths, that they just don’t have the ability, and likewise I am horrendous at dancing,” he explains. “But with effort and hard work I could maybe be alright. I wouldn’t win or even make Blackpool, but I’d be OK and it’s the same thing with maths – if people work hard they can do alright at it.”

But what would his pupils think?

“I’d probably make them do some maths by working out the averages of my scores!” he teases. “Of course they would laugh but I think I could do a lot of good promoting the teaching profession and getting young people excited about education. It’s a privilege to use my platform as a way to communicate my love for learning.”

We hope the Strictly bosses are reading this, as we think Bobby would make a brilliant addition to the current rumoured line-up!

Bobby is already friends with Strictly pro, Oti Mabuse, as he contributes to her Home Festival online classes, providing education resources during lockdown. Perhaps they could be partnered together… That’s if the show is able to go ahead in 2020 at all of course. Fingers crossed.

Advertisement

Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Adventures begins Monday 18th May at 9pm on BBC Two. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.