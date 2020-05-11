Love Island 2020 could be set for surprise return this Autumn after cancellation

Love Island could yet return to our screens in 2020 – with reports circulating that the reality show could be set for an Autumn edition this year.

Last week Love Island bosses had announced that the Summer edition would not be going ahead as usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the new reports indicate that ITV might have found a way around it.

And the alleged plans would include a potential change of location – with a chance that the usual Majorca base could be replaced by a new villa in the Canary Islands.

As reported by The Sun on Sunday, an insider said, “The location is up in the air, as Majorca would maybe be a bit chilly by September/October, but the Canary Islands could be possible.”

It added, “Casting was well under way for the summer season and producers don’t want to lose some of the gems they had hand-picked.

“The winter series lacked a few standout characters, so they had been careful to find reality TV wannabes with looks as well as brains and personality.”

The reports seem to contradict the announcement last week, with ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo and Love Island host Laura Whitmore both saying the show would return in 2021.

Lygo had said, “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

RadioTimes.com has approached ITV for comment.

