Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to Netflix

In strange times, sometimes you need to plunge head-first into fun, frivolous TV that will transport you far away from your problems.

Netflix never fails to deliver on this front, but if you’ve already binged Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, you might be looking for your next fix.

In which case we have good news – the streaming service has just announced the return of a reality favourite.

Netflix has just revealed it will drop the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on 1st June, taking us back to the early days of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris.

Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June. pic.twitter.com/HWZhHwLWbD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

The series began in 2007, eight years before Caitlyn Jenner’s famous ‘Call me Caitlyn’ cover of Vanity Fair magazine, and seven years before Kim married Kanye West. Different times!

They may not have been breaking the internet before they let the cameras in, but the family’s antics instantly proved to be TV gold, and made the Kardashians the most talked about family in the world. The show also inspired many TV series in the same genre.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is now on series 18. If you want to stay up to date with all the latest gossip you’ll need to subscribe to streaming service hayu, which has the rights to all of the latest episodes.

But if a bit of nostalgia is enough to keep you entertained during lockdown, Netflix will look after you – just hang on until June.

