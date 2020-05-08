Exclusive | Kevin McCloud takes on his most ‘ambitious’ Grand Design yet in comedy sketch

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud takes on his most unusual project yet in a hilarious new clip from the comedy series Matt Lucas’s Reasons To Be Cheerful.

In the RadioTimes.com exclusive clip, Kevin talks to railway enthusiast ‘Barry’, who wants to “seriously downsize” and convert an old railway station – but due to the “unusual construction method,” he’s got no groundwork costs, and he should be done by teatime.

Barry’s “bespoke” new home is “built on an epic scale… or a scale, at least,” according to an impressed Kevin – who adds that he hopes Barry has enough glue.

“Would you go through all of the pain again?” he asks the cheery new homeowner.

“Oh yeah, I’ve got a signal box to do tomorrow,” Barry replies. “And I’ve ordered a Second World War spitfire to do at the weekend.”

You can watch the clip here. Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas airs on Sundays on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.