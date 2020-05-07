Meet the contestants from Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight

Sure to be your next Netflix obsession, The Big Flower Fight is a supersized version of the gardening shows we’re used to.

The series, hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, asks ten teams of amateur garden sculptors to make huge flower installations based on weekly themes, e.g. giant insects or birds. The teams of two have flocked from all over the world to take part in the competition in the British countryside location.

The first look trailer for the show has just been released, giving us our first glimpse of the contestants. Here’s your guide to the teams you’ll be rooting for in series one.

Henck and Yan

Hailing from the Netherlands and Denmark, Yan is a fine artist-turned-florist, who has won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show, while Henck is a freelance florist. If their taste in headwear is anything to go by, they’ll create some beautiful sculptures!

Ralph and Jim

Father and son team, Ralph and Jim are from Eastbourne. Ralph is a groundsman at a private school and has a City & Guilds qualification in horticulture at Level 3. Jim is a student of 3D Design and Craft in Brighton and has a part time job at a leisure centre. They like spending time together and recently put five years work into restoring a 1940s army truck.

Sarah and Jordan

Sarah and Jordan are colleagues from Brooklyn. Sarah owns her own wedding florist business, Intrigue Designs, starting as a wedding planner before switching exclusively to floristry. She hired Jordan three years ago and now calls her a ‘right-hand woman’. They teach workshops together across America.

Andi and Helen

The head gardener for Yeo Valley and a horticultural lecturer, Andi is from Somerset and has won silver medals at the BBC Gardeners World and Chelsea Flower Shows. Helen, has worked as a gardener and botanist, and has managed numerous nurseries. She is currently a YouTube presenter for Candide Gardening.

Andrew and Ryan

Ryan is a Fashion and Culture curator who moved from Vancouver to London to work at the V&A Museum and the Tate Gallery. He has teamed up with Andrew, a photographic artist from Lancashire, whose work is influenced by the relationship between humans and nature.

Monet and Stephanie

Monet and Stephanie are the youngest contestants on the show. They have been friends for four years and both have their own floristry businesses. Monet received a silver medal at the Surrey County Show 2017 and the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2018. Stephanie won first prize at the South of England Agricultural Show in 2018.

Nick and Taylor

Taylor and Nick are friends from New York City who met via Instagram and have a shared passion for sustainability. Taylor runs her own interior plant styling business, while promoting botanical interiors on social media. Nick was a college baseball player. He then taught himself to become a plant coach and apartment farmer.

Raymond and Chanelle

Chanelle is a fashion designer from London who owns her own label, INOIR and has styled a music video for Idris Elba. Raymond owns Sunflowers Florist in south east London. The pair met in Raymond’s shop and share a love of flowers but also music: Chanelle used to sing in garage band Purple Haze Cru, and Raymond is a member of his local church choir.

Declan and Eoghan

Declan and Eoghan both have degrees in landscape architecture and met at the University College Dublin eight years ago. Eoghan has trained at the UNESCO world heritage site, ‘La Alhambra’, in Granada Spain. The pair now work together covering residential and commercial landscape design and contracting.

Rachel and Delilah

Originally from Minnesota, former contemporary dancer Rachel is an artist who loves to paint scenes of nature and now lives in Brooklyn. Her friend Delilah has a degree in business and worked as a freelance floral designer before joining renowned Brooklyn florists, Rosehip Social.

The Big Flower Fight starts streaming on Netflix on Monday 18th May. To see what else is on check out our TV Guide.