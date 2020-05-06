The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades fronts new lockdown DIY show Home Fix

As the coronavirus lockdown continues, Jay Blades is joining the ranks of media personalities producing brand new programmes from home.

Advertisement

The host of BBC One’s hit factual series The Repair Shop, which sees cherished antiques restored to their former glory, will front a new DIY series showing viewers how to be “a bit more handy at home”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Blades will share simple, easy-to-understand instructions on tasks like straightening a wonky shelf and perfecting your painting technique, helping viewers to master these DIY fundamentals while at home.

Blades said: “DIY is a real passion of mine but sometimes even the most simple tasks are met with hesitation and this is usually because people have failed at past projects. My motto is ‘plan to avoid disappointment’ and in doing that, you will always be equipped with the tools to tackle the job in hand, and avoid becoming overwhelmed by unforeseen issues.

“I’m especially looking forward to taking a look back through the BBC archive and sharing expert tips to encourage viewers to get stuck in at home and embrace DIY during lockdown – or dare I say, enjoy it.”

Jay Blades’ Home Fix doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date just yet, but the show will air every weekday as part of BBC One’s daytime lineup. 10 episodes have been commissioned to be aired over two weeks.

Advertisement

The Repair Shop continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.