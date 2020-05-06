Captain Tom Moore ‘very proud’ to receive gold Blue Peter badge for NHS fundraising

Captain Tom Moore has been awarded Blue Peter’s highest honour: the gold Blue Peter badge.

The centenarian was presented with the badge by Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell, via his grandchildren Benji and Georgia.

“We at Blue Peter think it is brilliant what you have achieved and what you have done over the past couple of weeks, the money and attention you have raised,” Russell said.

“As Benji so rightly put it, during this time of darkness you are such a beacon of light.

“On Blue Peter, our highest accolade is the gold Blue Peter badge and it is something that the Queen, amongst a few others, have got,” the presenter told Captain Moore, who was made an honorary Colonel last week. “So, on behalf of Blue Peter and our wonderful audience, we would like to award you with our highest accolade.”

“That’s absolutely amazing, thank you very much,” Captain Moore said. “I am very proud to receive it because I have always been a great follower of Blue Peter.

“I remember the elephant, which is quite a few years ago now!” he reminisced. “Thank you very much indeed; I really am delighted to have this.”

Captain Moore has raised over £32 million for the NHS through his incredible JustGiving fundraising effort.

The World War II veteran set out to raise £1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

By the time he completed the 100 laps, his JustGiving campaign had surpassed £17m.

The Blue Peter special will air tomorrow night at 5.30pm on CBBC and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit out TV Guide.