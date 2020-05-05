Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle reunion special

Too Hot To Handle will return this week for a reunion episode, Netflix has confirmed.

The special, which lands on the streaming platform this Friday, will show viewers what this season’s singles have been up to since the dating series aired, reuniting all the contestants virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will be presented by the show’s narrator Desiree Burch and promises fans “fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games”.

The dating competition with a no-sex twist spiced up our lockdowns when it premiered on Netflix last month.

During the six part series, we saw ten singles search for love in a Mexican resort with a chance of winning $100,000 – however, the contestants had to abstain from sexual activity throughout their time in the villa, with deductions made from the prize pot for any rule breaks.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were the couple to cost the group the most money, however both have revealed that they are still together to this day.

The series finale saw the remaining ten contestants split the remaining $75,000 prize, emerging as joint winners.

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will be available on Netflix on Friday 8th May at 8am. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.