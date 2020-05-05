Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle reunion special

Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle reunion special

The aftershow will be hosted by the series's narrator Desiree Burch

The cast of Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Too Hot To Handle will return this week for a reunion episode, Netflix has confirmed.

Advertisement

The special, which lands on the streaming platform this Friday, will show viewers what this season’s singles have been up to since the dating series aired, reuniting all the contestants virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will be presented by the show’s narrator Desiree Burch and promises fans “fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games”.

A sneak peak of Desiree Burch reacting to news during the reunion special (Credit: Netflix)
A sneak peak of Desiree Burch reacting to news during the reunion special (Credit: Netflix)

The dating competition with a no-sex twist spiced up our lockdowns when it premiered on Netflix last month.

During the six part series, we saw ten singles search for love in a Mexican resort with a chance of winning $100,000 – however, the contestants had to abstain from sexual activity throughout their time in the villa, with deductions made from the prize pot for any rule breaks.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were the couple to cost the group the most money, however both have revealed that they are still together to this day.

The series finale saw the remaining ten contestants split the remaining $75,000 prize, emerging as joint winners.

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will be available on Netflix on Friday 8th May at 8am. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe “shocked” by surprising new couple

Credit: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca and Chloe on Netflix twist: ‘Half of us wouldn’t have gone in there’

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

Mark Wahlberg plans to get “pretty crazy” when he returns to The Graham Norton Show