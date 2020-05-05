Exclusive clip: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks to Richard and Judy about “feeling overlooked” on account of race

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson received rave reviews for her intimate documentary, Odd One Out, detailing her struggles with cyber bullying and online trolls. But it’s not just Nelson who has felt singled out in the band.

Now Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about feeling “overlooked” as a result of her race.

Speaking to Richard and Judy on their new Channel 4 show Keep Reading and Carry On, airing tonight (5th May), Pinnock reveals how she turned to reading when she was feeling “invisible”, being “the darkest member” of the group.

In a clip from today’s episode, seen exclusively on RadioTimes.com, Pinnock talked passionately about Rene Eddo-Lodge’s debut non-fiction book, Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race and credited it with helping her through a tough time while in Little Mix.

“The book inspired me because in the past where I have felt invisible, overlooked, especially being the darkest member of the band that I’m in, Little Mix,” she says, opening up about the books that have influenced her life. “I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and not really understanding why I felt the way I did. Then I read this book and it really, really helped me…”

Pinnock, who recently featured with her bandmates in the BBC’s coverage of Lady Gaga’s One World Together concert, is rumoured to be working on a documentary about racism for BBC Three. As yet she has not confirmed her involvement in the show.

You can read the book Leigh-Anne discusses here.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s full interview appears on Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On tonight on Channel 4 at 5.30pm. To stay up to date with everything on the telly make sure you check out our TV Guide.