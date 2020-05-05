Michelle Keegan responds to rumours she’ll replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Michelle Keegan has rubbished reports suggesting that she is set to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice, revealing that she could “officially say that’s not true”.

The Our Girl star made the comments while appearing on The One Show yesterday (4th May) – claiming that while she is a big fan of the show there was currently no truth to the rumours.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.,” she told Alex Jones and guest presenter Gethin Jones. “But, at the minute, no, no, that’s not true.”

Keegan emerged as a favourite to join Keith Lemon’s comedy panel show after Willoughby announced her intention to depart at the weekend, following 12 years as a captain.

And it seems unlikely that her recent comments will entirely quash the rumours – especially given she didn’t rule out a change to the current situation.

This Morning host Willoughby confirmed on Sunday that she would be leaving the show – adding that she may still make occasional appearances as a guest.

“Thank you Celebrity Juice for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to ITV2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.”

Keegan recently bid farewell to BBC One drama Our Girl, having portrayed lead character Georgie Lane for four years, while she is currently starring in the second series of Sky One comedy Brassic.

It is currently unclear who else might be in the running to join Keith Lemon and captain Mel B on Celebrity Juice, but Gino D’Acampo, Stacey Solomon and Maya Jama are among those to have been linked.

Willoughby is still set to appear in ‘lockdown specials’ of Celebrity Juice in the coming weeks.

Celebrity Juice continues on Thursdays at 10pm on ITV2.