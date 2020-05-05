Accessibility Links

Is Love Island still on Netflix?

Fans are freaking out

The bad news just keeps coming for Love Island fans. This week it was announced that the show would not be filming its summer series as originally planned, thanks to the challenges of current social distancing rules.

But where can we watch classic series from Love Island history?

Is Love Island on Netflix?

Sadly not. While some fans might have decided to seek solace in earlier series of the show, previously available on Netflix, they’ve been in for an unhappy surprise. Series one and two aren’t there anymore – if you search for Love Island you’ll get Netflix alternatives Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind instead. Great shows, but just not the same. Early series of Love Island aren’t available on the ITV Hub either, but can be found on subscription streaming service Britbox.

Netflix actually took Love Island down from the site in April 2019, so it hasn’t been available for over a year now. Small consolation if you had planned some lockdown nostalgia though.

To see what else is on, don’t forget to check out our TV Guide.

All about Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

