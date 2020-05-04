Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood says “there is a way around” restrictions for 2020 series to air

Craig Revel Horwood has said that BBC One are “working extremely hard” to ensure Strictly Come Dancing 2020 goes ahead this autumn despite coronavirus restrictions and that “there is a way around it”.

Speaking to Steph McGovern on Channel 4’s The Steph Show this morning, the Strictly judge said that there must be a way around social distancing measures.

“I’ve spoken to the producers and they’re working through absolutely everything to make it happen. I know, fingers crossed, it will,” he said.

He continued: “There is some way around it, there has to be. People love the show, it’s great entertainment… We really want it back and I know BBC One are working extremely hard to make that happen for the audience.”

Revel Horwood, who was a judge on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars, also suggested filming Strictly without a studio audience as a way of bypassing social distancing restrictions.

“When I did it in Australia, we managed to do it without a studio audience. And when people needed to be isolated, one couple, for instance, stayed in a hotel for two weeks and they performed live from the hotel roof top.

“They set remote cameras up and it was absolutely amazing. There was a summer breeze wafting through their costumes and it was amazing. So there is a way around it, and it could be even more spectacular.”

The judge recently became engaged to his horticulturist partner Jonathan Myring, telling the show that he was pretty surprised when he was proposed to.

“I was completely shocked, I didn’t expect it at all. I was so shocked I said no to begin with, but that was a joke.”

Strictly returned very briefly a few weeks ago for BBC One’s Big Night In, with its Keep Dancing Challenge. The challenge encouraged viewers to learn a routine, choreographed by the Strictly professionals, to Dua Lipa’s hit Physical and to send their performance into the show.

Clips from various participants, including a few celebrity dancers, was then aired during the Comic Relief and Children in Need charity special.

The Steph Show airs weekdays at midday on Channel 4.