Who will replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice?

Holly Willoughby isn’t exactly short of work, so perhaps it’s not surprising that she’s called time on her role as Celebrity Juice team captain.

She described her experience on the show as “12 years of fantastic chaos” but said that “all good things must come to an end”. She also posted a gushing tribute to the team who work on the show on her Instagram page and said friendship is at the heart of the programme. Holly confirmed she will be returning as a guest.

The popular This Morning and Dancing on Ice host made the decision two years after her close friend and co-star Fearne Cotton decided to quit the naughty series. Keith Lemon looks set to carry on presenting the panel show when it returns for series 23, but who will be sitting in Holly’s chair?

Here’s your guide to the current rumours…

Gino D’Acampo

Gino seems to be the obvious choice – he’s an ITV favourite and has covered for Holly in the past when she went on maternity leave, plus he sat in for Fearne too. He’s part of the family and his cheeky sense of humour makes him a perfect fit for the show. But it’s likely ITV2 will want to use this opportunity to attract someone completely new to the captain’s chair…

Michelle Keegan

Former Corrie actress Michelle is the bookies’ favourite for the job. She has appeared on the show five times as a panelist and is always a hit with viewers thanks to her willingness to throw herself into the spirit of the series. Michelle has also recently quit her time-consuming role on BBC drama Our Girl, so it looks like she would be free to take up any new opportunities that came her way…

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett is known for her girl next door charm and good sense of humour, so it’s easy to see why she’s on a lot of the rumour lists. Her gig hosting the I’m A Celeb… spin-off show ended after the 2018 series and she’s still looking for her next big job, so this could be a great fit for her…

Maya Jama

It wouldn’t be a telly rumour list without Maya’s name popping up, would it?! The Radio 1 DJ and former host of The Circle seems to have been on the cusp of mainstream stardom for ages. She’s hotly tipped to star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, but that wouldn’t mean she couldn’t join Juice too. She could bring a whole new audience to the show with her huge social media following.

Emma Bunton

Emma is a close personal friend of Holly’s and has sat in for her on Celebrity Juice in the past. Surely ITV must be considering Baby for the job, given that fellow Spice Girl Mel B is now captain of the opposing team. Fearne and Holly’s friendship was part of the magic of the show, and some bonafide girl power would be the next best thing – how could the producers resist?

Stacey Solomon

Stacey is a firm favourite at ITV and her no holds barred honesty makes her a very popular Loose Women panelist. She’s been a guest on Celebrity Juice six times before and it’s easy to imagine her taking over from Holly. We reckon she must be on the shortlist…

Fearne Cotton

It seems hard to imagine, but the bookies are putting short odds on Fearne coming back to the show. Although there was no bad blood when she left, Fearne’s got different priorities now, with her Happy Place podcast and her Nineties show on BBC Radio 2. We can’t really imagine her going back so soon, other than as a guest panelist.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey

It’s always fun having a husband and wife on the show, and Chris Ramsey is part of the Juice family, having made 28 appearances (the only guest to appear more frequently is super-sub Gino D’Acampo). Chris’ turn on Strictly earned him a new fanbase too, and the couple’s podcast has a big following.

Celebrity Juice is expected to return to ITV2 in the autumn. To see what else is on check out our TV Guide.