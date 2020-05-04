Accessibility Links

The Big Flower Fight drops magical first look trailer

The trailer is out, and we're already obsessed

With this year’s Love Island cancelled, and Bake Off and Strictly yet to be confirmed, we’re relieved that Netflix is serving up a reality competition show to get us hooked. The Big Flower Fight sees 10 teams of two battling it out to create huge floral sculptures based on weekly themes, and looks set to be the next big thing.

We’ve been looking forward to it since the show was announced, but now the trailer is out and we are more excited than we ever thought we could be about large garden installations from a glorious countryside location.

The trailer is the first time we’ve seen any footage from the show, and it’s our first glimpse of the contestants too, who are running around ‘stress planting’ under time pressure. They’re all amateurs, but if the sculptures in the trailer are anything to go by, they are ridiculously talented!

We spotted all sorts of sculptures, from animals, to insects, birds, people and clothes all made out of flowers – we struggle to keep the spider plant on our desk alive, so we are beyond impressed!

We also saw hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou in action for the first time, revealing that each week one team will be named Best in Bloom while another will be sent “to the compost heap”.

The show only has one regular judge, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, who will be joined by a guest judge each week. The trailer sees him channelling Craig Revel Horwood vibes when he says: “I asked for character, I did not ask for sloppy…” Eek!

We can’t wait to see more when the series drops later this month.

The Big Flower Fight begins on Netflix on Monday 18th May. To see what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

All about The Big Flower Fight

The Big Flower Fight hosts
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
