Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Amanda Holden hits Golden Buzzer for mother-daughter duo with emotional story on Britain’s Got Talent

Amanda Holden hits Golden Buzzer for mother-daughter duo with emotional story on Britain’s Got Talent

She was moved by their close bond and powerful performance

golden_buzzer

Amanda Holden selected her Golden Buzzer act on Britain’s Got Talent tonight, after being moved by the emotional performance of a mother-daughter duo.

Advertisement

Honey, 14, from Essex, signed up to audition for the show with her mother, Sammy, celebrating her 43rd birthday, as they have always loved singing together and have recently gone through a very difficult time.

“Our last two years… my mum got diagnosed with cancer and it’s been a tough couple of years,” Honey explained, while fighting back tears. “And to be here with my mum is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Sammy has been able to beat the illness and recover, telling the judges that she is “absolutely fine” now.

Honey added: “I’m just so grateful for everything. I never thought that when me and my mum were singing in the car, that it would bring us to this stage.”

They had planned to audition with She Used to be Mine, a song by Sara Bareilles, written for the stage musical Waitress. However, Simon interrupted them midway through as he didn’t like their choice of music, asking them to return later with a different track.

They did exactly that, coming back soon after to perform Lost Without You by Freya Ridings, a song they had learnt in 15 minutes, with the lyrics written on their hands.

honey_sammy_britains_got_talent

Sammy said: “I’m a mummy, I can identify with the lyrics, I’m sure every mummy can. And she has really been my rock and got me through stuff.”

Their powerful rendition got them a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges, who all had warms words of encouragement to share.

Simon said: “After everything you’ve gone through, you deserve that moment and I’m going to remember this audition for a long, long time.”

“Every single lyric that you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story, it was just the most wonderful thing to witness,” Amanda said before hitting the Golden Buzzer, securing Honey and Sammy a place at the live shows.

Now that’s a birthday that Sammy is unlikely to forget anytime soon…

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV next Saturday at 8pm

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BGTAmandaHolden2018-2137e18

Amanda Holden: Britain Got Talent’s live finals will “hopefully” go ahead

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

ITV unveils plans for Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Singer live shows

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 25th April 2020 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR14: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Fayth Ifel. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

BGT's Simon Cowell presses Golden Buzzer for 12-year-old singer

britains_got_talent_sr14_ep3_18 (1)

Britain’s Got Talent contestant gets whole crowd singing along with song for his partner