Big Brother return ruled out by Channel 4 boss

It's official: there are "no plans" to bring the reality hit back.

The new Big Brother Eye for 2018 has been revealed (Channel 5)

Big Brother will not be making a comeback, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has confirmed.

Fans had been hoping to see the iconic reality series back on the small screen, especially now that the format would resonate with audiences also stuck at home during lockdown.

Sadly, it looks like that won’t be the case.

Speaking at the virtual Edinburgh Television Festival, Katz said there were currently “no plans” to bring back Big Brother, which first aired on Channel 4 back in 2000.

However, the Channel 4 boss did say the broadcaster was looking into “fast-turnaround reality shows” to lighten up lockdown life.

Katz said that he is “definitely interested in the idea of fast-turnaround reality shows, and there are a few interesting ideas that have been pitched to us that we are looking at for E4 and Channel 4.”

He pointed to recent reality hit The Circle as a successful example. Katz then went on to provide context for viewing habits amid the coronavirus crisis:

“We have seen different phases of the story. The first few weeks, there was insatiable appetite for news and information that people felt would help them negotiate the challenge in front of them.

“As the period has gone on and people have got tired of the relentless grim news, there has clearly been an appetite for escapism and a move towards familiar brands and familiar shows.”
