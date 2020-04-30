Beat the Chasers’ contestant stumped by hilarious question

ITV’s Beat the Chasers has been causing quite the stir. Deemed “The X Factor for quizzers,” The Chase spin-off pits members of the audience selected at random against five expert quizzers.

Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace have faced off against a string of contestants since the show launched on Monday 27th April.

Each contestant is picked at random from the audience, and prize money is determined by how many of the veteran quizzers they want to take on at one time.

Beat the Chasers continues tonight (30th April), with Doctor Who’s Bradley Walsh welcoming a fresh batch of hopefuls to try their luck against the quizzers.

Things take an unexpected turn, however, when a question involving a “love sausage” sends Walsh and the audience into hysterics.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out what the correct answer is, as the clip ends before the contestant has a chance to make her choice.

Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.