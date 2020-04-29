If you’re itching to get out of lockdown and travel the globe after watching Race Across the World‘s series finale on Sunday, well now’s your chance.

Applications for series three of the BBC One travel competition are now open, with the closing date set for 31st May 2020.

BBC Two are inviting those who reckon they can “travel smartly, haggle for the best deals, charm complete strangers and do it all faster than your rivals” to apply for the next series.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is currently affecting travel across the globe, BBC Two plan to film another series of Race Across the World “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

Those wanting to apply can fill out an online application on the website, or email Studio Lambert – the show’s production company.

Sunday’s episode saw uncle-and-nephew duo Emon and Jamiul beat the other teams to the final checkpoint in Argentine city Ushuaia, after setting off from Mexico City 54 days before.

The pair won the show’s £20,000 jackpot, but recently pledged to donate £10,000 to the street children they came across whilst travelling through South America for the competition.

A Race Across the World reunion special will air Sunday 4th May at 8pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.