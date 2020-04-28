RadioTimes.com strictly newsletter
Stay up to date with all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom!
Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat?
Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips
Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates.
Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.
Tags
Exclusive offer from Radio Times
Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases
Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!