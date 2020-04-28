Watch Beat the Chasers teaser for tonight’s episode

The first episode of The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers went down a treat with viewers last night – and fans don’t have long to wait until the next instalment of the show.

Advertisement

Bradley Walsh and the five formidable quizzing experts return tonight (Tuesday 28th April) for the second of five episodes to be shown throughout the week.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The show sees members of the audience test their knowledge against all five of the shows expert quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, with increasing prize money depending on how many they choose to take on.

And a new batch of hopefuls will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of last night’s contestant Alex Wilson – who took home £25,000 after vanquishing three of the Chasers.

A sneak preview of tonight’s show sees new contestant Travis share a couple of jokes with Bradley Walsh about his favourite TV shows, claiming he only watches The Chase and Doctor Who (in which Walsh has starred as Graham for the last two series).

However, after Walsh shakes his hand and tells him, “You’re a good man Travis”, the contestant retorts, “I mean the new series isn’t great,” prompting the mock ire of the host. Watch below:

Let’s hope Travis was still be smiling after his attempt at taking on the quiz aficionados…

Advertisement

Beat The Chasers airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.