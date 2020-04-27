Beat The Chasers’ Jenny Ryan says it’s “not impossible” to win gruelling new quiz: “We’re fallible”

When we heard the concept for Beat the Chasers, to say we’d be nervous taking on the challenge is an understatement.

One contestant has the opportunity to go up against two, three, four or five Chasers for the chance to win big money – the more they take on, the more they win.

But according to The Chase’s Vixen (AKA, Jenny Ryan), it’s possible to take the cash home after appearing on ITV’s newest quiz show.

When asked in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com what Ryan thought when she heard the pitch, she admitted she was worried it would be too hard a challenge for contestants.

“We were involved in the format from early on,” Ryan told us. “One of the bits of feedback we gave them [producers] was that there had to be a chance – a very realistic and strong chance – contestants could win.

“It was about tweaking the mechanics of the head start and the cash ladder to work out how they could get the money right to make it worth the risk so every contestant would have a fighting chance. Very few people in the world will be good enough to take on all five of us with the same amount of time. So it was just working out the mechanics.”

She added: “It’s not impossible to beat us. We’re very realistic and we’re fallible. It was a matter of getting it just right so that a couple of mistakes on our part could mean the contestant winning. It’s a delicate balance and we wanted to get it right. It’s not a fair fight by any definition. The contestants get a head start, the advantage is with the contestant. There’s a very strong chance the contestant will take home money!”

Beat The Chasers will go out on ITV over the course of the next five nights – the most notable quiz to also do that?

“We all immediately looked at each other and thought it’s like the heyday of Who Wants to be a Millionaire! The tension, the structure of the set – it’s very gladiatorial, and it’s got that very dramatic and very gripping sense to it,” Ryan explained. “I think it’s going to make great television.”

But will anyone be able to take on all five Chasers and win?

Beat The Chasers airs tonight on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.