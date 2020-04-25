Jeremy Clarkson reveals new episode of The Grand Tour is on its way

The Grand Tour fans are keen to know when they can get another episode of their favourite motoring show.

Last night (24th April), host Jeremy Clarkson spoke with producer Andy Wilman on his YouTube channel, DriveTribe, about when the next TGT would be out.

Clarkson introduced the live stream, explaining how he is asked “countless times a day” when the next episode of the Amazon Prime Video series would be out.

Wilman revealed one part of the reason is that he has had coronavirus.

“It was the worst thing I have ever had, ever. I was out for 10 days,” the producer explained.

However, Clarkson was keen to point out he filmed the next instalment with Richard Hammond and James May “four months ago”.

Wilman added: “Even without a world pandemic, it takes a long time, part of the problem is I am not in the edit.”

He went on to joke how there’s “1000 hours” of the famous trio talking, before explaining it takes months of editing it before Amazon has their say.

But when can we expect another episode?

Wilman said: “There is good news as we are in the final strokes of Madagascar so we can give it to Amazon in two to three weeks.”

Clarkson continued: “Give it to Amazon in three weeks, so if you want to know when the next instalment of The Grand Tour is coming up, ask Amazon, not us.”

Maybe we’ll get to see Clarkson, Hammond and May pretty soon!

Last year, they aired the first of their specials: The Grand Tour Presents… Seamen. They’re heading to Madagascar for the next instalment, whenever that may be.

The Grand Tour is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.