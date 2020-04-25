BBC confirms Springwatch will return in May with some big differences

Springwatch will be back in May, the BBC have confirmed today (25th April).

The popular nature show will be back with the aim of keeping the UK connected to native wildlife which can offer comfort at a time of uncertainty.

With the UK remaining in lockdown to stop the coronavirus spread, the BBC has found a new way of ensuring the presenters can broadcast live for three weeks on BBC Two.

Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams will all be back filming from their own homes.

It’s never been a more important time to capture wildlife, too, with the lockdown showing animals straying out of their usual settings and into towns, which are empty of people.

Packham will be live from his New Forest patch, Burke from Cornwall and Williams from his home in the middle of Wales.

Michaela Strachan is currently locked down in South Africa won’t be able to join the team herself, but will send a message of support to viewers while also talking through some of her Springwatch highlights.

And if that isn’t enough, there’ll be some special guests throughout the three weeks.

Speaking about the new series, Packham said: “This Springwatch will be a series like no other. As the country experiences lockdown the natural world offers solace to so many.

“I’m delighted that through the magic of modern technology, the Springwatch team will be able to share the splendour of spring with the nation again this year. And broadcasting live from the New Forest, I’m looking forward to showing viewers some of the best British wildlife from my neck of the woods.”

Burke added: “This is certainly a unique spring and one that has presented the whole nation with some really tough challenges. With so many of us stuck indoors, Springwatch will bring the bright energy and colour of a season that is the very symbol of hope and resilience itself. I can’t wait to share this spring with everyone!”

Springwatch will air on BBC Two in May.