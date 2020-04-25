Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell presses Golden Buzzer after 12-year-old singer wows audience
12-year-old Faith Ifil gave an electrifying performance of Proud Mary
Simon Cowell chose his Golden Buzzer act on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent after a 12-year-old singer gave an electrifying performance.
Faith Ifil from Swindon wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of Proud Mary, receiving a standing ovation in addition to the all-important Golden Buzzer.
Prior to her performance Faith had claimed that she’d lost her confidence because of negative energy from school – but there was no sign of that lack of during her tremendous performance.
David Walliams kicked off the comments by saying: “Occasionally comes onto this stage and you think ‘they are born to be a superstar.'”
Cowell added: “I absolutely love your personality. You talked about the support you’ve had from your mum and dad, then you see the support you’ve had from 3000 people, and just to give you a bit more support, I’m going to give you one of those…” before pressing the golden buzzer – reducing Faith to tears.
He later added: “It’s like Tina Turner has come back!”
Faith is the third Golden Buzzer to have been revealed in the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent.
Last week, Ant and Dec opted to send Jon Courtenay straight through to the next round after his emotional performance of a song he’d composed about his life.
And during the first show, Sign Along With Us were picked as David Walliams’ choice.
They performed an emotional version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.