The final line-up for BBC’S The Big Night In has been announced

The BBC has announced the full action-packed lineup for tonight’s The Big Night In – and it includes a veritable who’s who of British telly.

The schedule includes segments from some of the biggest shows in the country – including a message to NHS workers from *ten* past and present stars of Doctor Who and a choreography routine with Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Some of the nations best-loved comedians are also taking part, with segments from Miranda Hart and the cast of Miranda, Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in a sketch inspired by their hit show The Trip, and segments from the stars of comedy hits from the past including Little Britain and Vicar of Dibley.

Laughs will also be provided by a range of comedians performing stand-up from their homes, including Jason Manford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar.

As for music, there will be performances from stars such as Celeste and Sam Smith, while Dave Grohl will lead some famous friends in a new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like These and Matt Lucas will perform his popular Baked Potato song – which first featured on Shooting Stars in the ’90s.

A host of well-known singers led by Gary Barlow and including Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter will also be collaborating on a performance of ’Sing’.

Some popular Comic Relief segments from years gone by will also receive an update – with one sketch seeing Catherine Tate’s ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager homeschooled by David Tennant and Peter Kay arranging a remake of ‘Amarillo’ with the help of the British public.

Other segments to look forward to include Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary and an EastEnders Queen Vic pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale.

The Big Night In sees Comic Relief and Children in Need come together for the first time to raise funds for those on the frontline fighting Covid-19, with Lenny Henry, Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness sharing presenting duties.

The line up can be found in full below:

Miranda Hart and the cast of Miranda in self-isolation

The Vicar of Dibley’s Lockdown Sermon

Dave Grohl and friends with the TV premier of a new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like These

Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in the Trip

Catherine Tate and David Tennant – Lauren the ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager gets home-schooled

Matt Lucas and his ‘Baked Potato’ song with music from the BBC Orchestra

Sam Smith singing Lay Me Down

Celeste covering Lean On Me

Jack Whitehall in Bad Education with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

People Just Do Nothing

EastEnders Queen Vic virtual pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale

Peter Kay and the British Public remake of ‘Amarillo’

Little Britain

Strictly Come Dancing choreography routine w Tess and Claudia

Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary

Joe Wicks Exercise Secrets

Doctor Who

Stand-up at home from Jason Mamford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar and more

Gary Barlow is joined by friends including Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and more performing ’Sing’

…and Mary Berry, Little Mix and MANY other special guests.

The Big Night In starts on BBC One tonight (Thursday 23rd April) from 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.