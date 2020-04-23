Here’s how you can learn the full routine for the Strictly Keep Dancing Challenge

Strictly Come Dancing fans hearts’ were all a-flutter last night when it was revealed they have the chance to learn a routine from the professionals.

Shirley Ballas launched the “Keep Dancing Challenge” which consists of different professionals each day providing a couple of steps to a classic routine.

Fans can follow the action on social media, but we have the full routine for you in one place below.

Keep tuned to this page for the new steps everyday…

Part One

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec guided viewers though the first steps of the energetic Jive-style routine.

Can you keep in step with our #keepdancingchallenge? @JManrara and @Aljazskorjanec present part one of our routine for the #TheBigNightIn! For a full tutorial and terms visit ????https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/jfBlGY69Cd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 14, 2020

It’s fair to say fans were a little bewildered by the pace of the routine, but with a little practice we’ll all get there!

One fan giggled: “Love it! Not sure I can keep up nowadays but I’ll give it a go.”

Another said: “Omg are you kidding me?!? I’m going to be knackered after the first bit and I’ve been doing @thebodycoach PE every day!”

“Can we keep in step? Not a chance!” a third said.

Part Two

Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez took the baton for the second instalment, but the pace didn’t stop there.

At the end of the routine, fans get a chance to show their appreciation for former host of Strictly, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Get ready for the second verse of Dua Lipa’s Physical…

Part three

Amy Dowden and Anton Du Beke walk us through the next part of the routine – and it’s time to take a little break.

Although you might be stopping for tea, don’t get too comfortable, because the pros will get you back up on your feet soon…

Part Four

Did you just master part two? Well now, repeat it!

Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu will show you how it’s done if you need a refresher.

Part Five

Get ready for a fist pump from @OtiMabuse and a Paso move from @Mr_NJones in part five of our #keepdancingchallenge! We want to see your videos for #TheBigNightIn. Get the tutorials and terms at ????https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/viop1hHZ4c — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 20, 2020

Oti Mabuse and Neil Jones have the next part of the routine – and it’s a corker.

With fist pumps and running on the spot, can we have another tea break, Anton?

Part Six

Part six of our #keepdancingchallenge with @Mrs_katjones and @karen_hauer whose cute doggos want in on the action! Keeeeeep tagging your videos for the #TheBigNightIn. ???? Get all the steps at https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/V4iyFchWfM — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 21, 2020

We got a little distracted by some cute dogs in part six of the routine, thanks Karen!

You’re nearly at the end… keep going!

Part Seven

Last but not least @pernicegiovann1 completes the final part of our #keepdancingchallenge for #TheBigNightIn. ???????? Get all all the steps at https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy. And don't forget to tag your videos. pic.twitter.com/7aIGqt2V2R — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 22, 2020

Giovanni Pernice will help you finish off the routine with an energetic flourish.

You made it! Give yourselves a massive pat on the back and don’t forget to tune in to The Big Night In to dance with the nation.