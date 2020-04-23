Richard and Judy are returning to Channel 4

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are making a return to the Channel 4 tea time slot, with the married presenting pair set to host a brand new show from their homes.

Advertisement

Richard and Judy: Keep Reading & Carry On, will mark their first show on the channel in over a decade – since their popular chat show left the network in 2008.

The five half-hour episodes will air in one week, with an episode a day starting from Monday 4th May, and will see the duo joined virtually by authors and celebrity guests to discuss new book releases and share their top recent reads.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Richard Madeley said, “It is no secret that Judy and I are avid readers and we are excited to return to Channel 4 to share what we love with viewers.”

Meanwhile, Judy Finnigan added, “Books can transport you to incredible places from the comfort of your sofa and so there is no better time to share our top picks for lockdown reads and hear from viewers, celebrities and authors about the books that have helped them whilst staying at home.”

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4, described Richard and Judy as “much loved Channel 4 faces and the country’s most trusted arbiters of what’s worth reading,” claiming that they were “the perfect duo to get us through the remainder of lockdown with the help of a few good books.”

The show is one of many new formats to have been commissioned by Channel 4 as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, with others having included Grayson’s Art Club, Kirstie’s House of Craft and Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.