Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Peter Kay and Tony Christie will perform Amarillo for BBC’s Big Night In

Peter Kay and Tony Christie will perform Amarillo for BBC’s Big Night In

Kay has organised a new video of the 1972 hit - which he made a huge success in 2005

Peter Kay

Anyone compiling a list of the most iconic Comic Relief segments of all time would be hard-pressed not to put the Tony Christie and Peter Kay rendition of Amarillo near the top of the list – and now the pair are reuniting for a special remake of the hit.

Advertisement

Fifteen years after Kay’s video for the 1972 song – which saw a host of famous faces miming along with Christie’s crooning – captured the attention of the nation, he has organised a new version for BBC One’s Big Night In.

This time around Kay has called on the help of the British public, including NHS nurses, to recreate the famous video – with Christie himself also making an appearance.

The Big Night In presenters
BBC

Speaking to The Sun about the video, Christie said that he hoped it would see the same success as the previous Kay version – which shot to the top of the UK charts.

Advertisement

“To have a No 1 at the age of 77 would be incredible,” he said. “I just can’t believe it. The song will now cross over three generations — 1971, 2005 and now 2020.

He added, “I’m really excited by it. There’ll be plenty of people dancing, singing and jumping around with musicians added on. It’s great that nurses are playing a part too. It’ll be fantastic.”
Amarillo is just one part of an action packed schedule for The Big Night In, which sees Comic Relief and Children in Need teaming up for the first time to “support, entertain, cheer up and help out anyone who needs any or all of those things.”
Kay has not appeared on live television since 2017, when he spoke at the We Are Manchester concert which was held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The Big Night in airs tonight on BBC One from 7pm. 

Tags

All about The Big Night In

Credit: BBC Radio 1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

National Theatre

National Theatre at Home schedule: How to watch the free live screenings online

(BBC)

Doctor Who stars unite to pay tribute to NHS carers

On Location For

Doctor Who’s Matt Smith and Karen Gillan were almost the stars of Merlin

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

Quiz becomes biggest TV drama of the year so far