Peter Kay and Tony Christie will perform Amarillo for BBC’s Big Night In
Kay has organised a new video of the 1972 hit - which he made a huge success in 2005
Anyone compiling a list of the most iconic Comic Relief segments of all time would be hard-pressed not to put the Tony Christie and Peter Kay rendition of Amarillo near the top of the list – and now the pair are reuniting for a special remake of the hit.
Fifteen years after Kay’s video for the 1972 song – which saw a host of famous faces miming along with Christie’s crooning – captured the attention of the nation, he has organised a new version for BBC One’s Big Night In.
This time around Kay has called on the help of the British public, including NHS nurses, to recreate the famous video – with Christie himself also making an appearance.
Speaking to The Sun about the video, Christie said that he hoped it would see the same success as the previous Kay version – which shot to the top of the UK charts.
“To have a No 1 at the age of 77 would be incredible,” he said. “I just can’t believe it. The song will now cross over three generations — 1971, 2005 and now 2020.