Applications for MasterChef UK 2021 are now open – here’s how to apply

Consider yourself a whiz in the kitchen? You can now apply to compete on the show's 17th series

Celebrity Masterchef (BBC)

If you’ve spent the lockdown excessively baking then you’re in luck! MasterChef UK has now opened applications for series 17.

The BBC One cooking competition, presented by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, has launched the careers of Wahaca-founder Thomasina Miers and Tim Anderson (who runs restaurant Nanban).

Amateur chefs who fancy donning the Masterchef apron just need to fill out an application form on the show’s website before Friday 31st July.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and must never have worked as a full time chef.

Series 16 concluded on 17th April, crowning Kent-based Thomas Frake as the competition winner. The financial professional won with a monk fish scampi starter, ox cheek braised in bleak treacle, bone marrow and Porter for the main course, and a salted caramel custard tart to finish.

If you’re already acquainted with restaurant kitchens, you can apply for MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 – but you must have worked as professional chef for at least two years.

MasterChef UK will be back on TV in 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

