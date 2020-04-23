EastEnders to feature in BBC’s Big Night In

Even though Eastenders, like almost every production around the world, is shut down right now, fans will be treated to a newly filmed instalment a lot sooner than expected.

BBC One is tonight hosting The Big Night In with presenters Lenny Henry and Matt Baker leading the charge.

The star-studded stay-at-home event, a combination of both Comic Relief and Children In Need, will feature many celebrity appearances with several fandoms getting something special as we all undertake lockdown due to Covid-19.

The Vicar of Dibley is set to feature, as is the return of Little Britain, alongside many Doctor Who actors with current Doc, Jodie Whittaker, taking part.

But what about fans of a certain square in the east end of London?

Well, it has been confirmed that we will be (sort of) paying a visit to Albert Square as the EastEnders cast have recorded an isolation special – with a format that we can’t wait to see.

Long-running character Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is fittingly at the heart of the episode which will see Ian hosting a quiz over webcam to try and boost everybody’s spirits.

The scenes have been shot since production was halted, so we assume the actors have shot all their parts at home – which means their own homes would be doubling as the homes of their characters.

Tonight’s show promises to be a night to remember with the stars coming out to raise the nation’s morale.

Jack Whitehall has reprised his Bad Education role for an episode that features not only Matt Horne, but boxer Anthony Joshua in another example of a show that is being resurrected to join in the fun.

As well as a ton of entertainment, the night will also be giving viewers the chance to win some prizes that have been described as “money can’t buy”.

Examples of prizes are a meet-and-greet with Little Mix and the chance to have your name included in Britain’s favourite judge (sorry, Simon) David Walliam’s next book. We can’t decide which one we want more.

The Big Night In will include the weekly 20:00 applause for our NHS staff, Clap for Carers, and will feature members of the NHS who have been fighting for us on the front line.

The Big Night In airs from 7pm on BBC One tonight.