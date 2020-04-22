When will RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race air?

RuPaul is expanding her drag empire with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – a four-part star-studded edition of the reality drag competition.

The secret spin-off series, which airs on Friday 24th April in the US, will see previous contestants from the show transform a line-up of famous faces into drag superstars.

Here’s everything we know so far…

What is RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

The four-part event will follow 12 celebrities as they transform into stunning drag queens and kings, with the help of a few seasoned drag professionals.

As teased by the show’s trailer, these made-over celebs will compete in “most star-studded competition in herstory” for the chance to win prize money for their chosen charity.

A charity prize of $30,000 is up for grabs during each episode’s maxi challenge.

When is RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on TV?

The series will air in the US on Friday 24th April on VH1, however a premiere date has not yet been set in the UK.

In the UK, RuPaul’s Drag Race US and All Stars Season 4 is available to stream on Netflix, while Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three so it is possible that the secret celebrity series will air on either of those platforms.

Which celebrities will feature on the series?

The list of the celebs who will be donning chicken cutlets and corsets on Secret Celebrity Drag Race has not yet been released (hence the secret), however fans on Twitter have started speculating as to what the star-studded line-up will look like.

Chat show host Stephen Colbert, who made a guest appearance during season 10 of Drag Race, has been floated as a possible contestant by viewers, as has Harry Styles, who expressed an interest in competing on a celeb version of the show in October.

In the comments of the show’s teaser trailer, a few viewers speculated that the heavily-tattooed drag king featured in the clip is in fact comedian Margaret Cho – a possibility considering Cho has appeared multiple times on Drag Race.

Which drag queens will appear on the series?

Ten top names in the world of drag are appearing on the show to mentor the celebs through the drag process, including Alyssa Edwards, Kim Chi, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo.

Drag Race winners Bob the Drag Queen (season 8), Trixie Mattel (All Stars 3) and Monet X Change (All Stars 4) will make guest appearances in the first episode of the series on Friday.

Who are the judges on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

Returning to judge this VIP edition of Drag Race are RuPaul (of course), right-hand woman Michelle Visage, comedian Ross Mathews and designer Carson Kressley.

