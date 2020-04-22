Netflix gets 16 million new subscribers during lockdown
Tiger King is one of the service's biggest hits, with over 64 million views
With most people staying home as coronavirus sends entire countries into lockdown, it isn’t surprising that interest in home streaming services has increased.
Netflix has seen significant growth in its membership numbers since the outbreak, likely helped in part by its recent smash-hit documentary series Tiger King.
The streaming service reported that it has gained 16 million members in the first three months of 2020, almost double the signups it saw in the final quarter of 2019.
Tiger King has taken the world by storm with its bizarre true story about eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, with Netflix announcing the show has been viewed in 64 million households since its debut late last month.
But not everything is perfect in the world of streaming.
While Netflix intends to stick to its release schedule until the end of June, there may come a point where the service reaches a shortage of new content as most of its productions are currently suspended.
It also faces competition from Amazon Prime Video and new kid on the block Disney+, which only launched in the UK last month.
