ITV looking to reboot Family Fortunes during lockdown

Our survey says: yes, please

ITV is looking to reboot Family Fortunes for a special series during the UK lockdown.

Deadline reports that the broadcaster is on the hunt for fresh content to entertain viewers during isolation, which isn’t easy when production on most television shows has ground to a halt.

A quarantine edition of Family Fortunes is said to be getting a pilot episode, which would see two families duke it out for points from their separate homes, moderated by a host based in a third location.

The classic game show challenges contestants to guess the top answers given in surveys of the British public, with big cash prizes up for grabs.

The series made its UK debut back in 1980 with Bob Monkhouse as host, but Les Dennis would soon become the face of the show as its longest-serving presenter.

After a four year break, the series returned as All-Star Family Fortunes in 2006 with Vernon Kay hosting and celebrity contestants, continuing in this format until 2015.

Alan Carr is rumoured to be in consideration to front the new series, but this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The comedian will present Epic Gameshow on ITV sometime in the spring television season, which borrows elements from Play Your Cards Right, Bullseye and The Price is Right.

