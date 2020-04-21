Exclusive: First look at Paul Hollywood Eats Japan as GBBO judge goes on epic culinary journey

Paul Hollywood heads to Japan for the culinary adventure of a lifetime in his new show.

The new three-part Channel 4 series sees the Great British Bake Off judge head to Tokyo and beyond to explore foodie delights and learn more about the culture.

Hollywood, who has never been to Japan before, finds out it’s not just a country “without bread”, and actually has plenty of delicious treats waiting to taste.

While travelling across Japan, Hollywood discovers why food is so important in Japanese culture and how it’s quickly becoming the the world’s number one food destination.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look ready for you to feast your eyes on which shows Hollywood taking part in every part of Japanese culture – and even seeing what is probably the world’s most expensive strawberry.

Watch the trailer now:

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan will start on Tuesday 28th April and episode one will see the baker head to Tokyo, which is actually has the most Michelin starred restaurants than any other city in the world.

But he’s not there to taste the best of the best, he’s on hand to learn about Japanese culture, including the country’s obsession with Pot Noodles.

Hollywood gets to sample solo dining and following suit, the odd concept of solo karaoke.

And it wouldn’t be Hollywood if he didn’t find an extraordinary bakery which makes him very happy indeed.

If that’s not enough, he risks his life and limbs on a karting tour of Tokyo’s streets while dressed as a ninja turtle accompanied by an Australian wrestler and heavy metal singer called Lady Beard.

You read that correctly… we can’t wait!

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan starts on Tuesday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.