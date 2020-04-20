Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Strictly Come Dancing double eliminations are reportedly being considered

Strictly Come Dancing double eliminations are reportedly being considered

In light of COVID-19, show bosses are said to be weighing up a number of options to ensure the series can go ahead in 2020

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

It’s still too early to tell if this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will be affected by the coronavirus lockdown, but the show’s bosses are reportedly already weighing up contingency plans – including the possibility of introducing double eliminations.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, a number of options are being considered to ensure the show finishes as usual in December, with producers said to be eager for the hit series to still go ahead in 2020.

A source was quoted as saying, “There are no fixed plans in place yet but the team are considering all of the options. They are taking note of what’s being done on other versions of the show, such as Let’s Dance in Germany.

“One idea on the table is that of double eliminations, which would allow us to cut the number of episodes we air if we are forced to launch the show later than we would like to.”

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Meanwhile Strictly fans will be treated to a number of compilation episodes in the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to focus on the Movies, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from previous runs of the show – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting as usual, and the judging line-up joining from home.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton, former Strictly Come Dancing pro
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens with three “best-bits” specials

strictly come dancing

Here’s how you can learn the full routine for the Strictly Keep Dancing Challenge

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 22/03/2019 - Programme Name: Climate Change with David Attenborough (tbc) - TX: n/a - Episode: Climate Change with David Attenborough (tbc) - announcement (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:00:01 FRIDAY 22nd MARCH 2019*** Sir David Attenborough - (C) BBC - Photographer: Polly Alderton

David Attenborough, Danny Dyer and Jodie Whittaker to teach classes for new BBC homeschooling service

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back? Cast, staff and everything you need to know