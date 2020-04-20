Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Yasmin Evans says she felt DJ Locksmith saved her life during gruelling challenge

Radio presenter Yasmin Evans has credited Locksmith from Rudimental with “saving her life” on reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Advertisement

Evans said that she frequently relied on the celebrity for support during the series, which starts tonight (20th April) on Channel 4.

“I feel like Locky had saved my life,” she told The Sun. “At those points I literally could look at Locky and be like ‘I could marry you right now mate, you’re my soulmate’.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Evans claims that there were many times on the show where she felt “broken” – and pinpointed one moment in particular that she found to be a real struggle.

“There was one moment I had with Lauren (Steadman) I’ve never felt like that in my entire life, you want to burst out crying and bawl from the depth of your soul, you’re feeling so many emotions, mentally and physically.

“I was at a point when I was like ‘is this real life?’ It’s a short amount of time, it feels like you’re there for five years.”

Meanwhile Locksmith commented that Evans was not alone in feeling broken – adding that everyone had been in a similar position on at least one occasion during the survival show.

He explained how there were “hidden issues” within the show that he didn’t expect, but used them as opportunities to help himself grow by confronting it.

The show sees a group of 12 celebrities put through a series of extreme challenges in the Atlas Mountains, with Ant Middleton presenting.

Advertisement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 on 20th April at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.