Britain’s Got Talent viewers in tears over Beth Porch’s ‘heart-breaking’ performance

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were left in tears this evening (18th April) after Beth Porch took to the stage.

Beth is a paediatric nurse in a London hospital and uses her talent of playing guitar to teach some of the children she looks after how to play themselves.

After admitting it’s a tough job and she sees some upsetting sights, she said she wanted to write a song about the incredible children she meets.

The moving ballad left everyone in the audience in tears and of course gained her a well-deserved standing ovation.

Amanda Holden said of Beth’s song: “This kind of talent is god-given and you are literally an angel in every way I bet everyone adores you in the hospital.”

Simon Cowell added: “You’re a great singer, you’re a great songwriter, you’re a great person – so that’s three boxes ticked.”

As well as being popular with the crowd, she was popular with the judges, who gave her four yeses.

Viewers watching at home flocked to social media to praise Beth and her beautiful song, as one said: “Loving this girl, who’s a paediatric nurse. Lyrics are making me cry a river though.”

Another added: “That nurse singing with her guitar has got me so emotional on #bgt.”

A third commented: “Beth on #BGT just totally broke my heart.”

Britain’s Got Talent also revealed viewers can donate to NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity by downloading or audio streaming Beth’s track right now.

If you want to listen to Beth’s track and find out more about the charities, head to itv.com/BGT or stv.tv/BGT.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV.