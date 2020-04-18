Accessibility Links

  Ant and Dec choose their Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer after emotional audition

Ant and Dec choose their Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer after emotional audition

We were thrilled for him!

Britain's Got Talent 2020

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec made their love known for one lucky contestant this evening (18th April).

When 46-year-old Jon Courtenay took to the BGT stage, his proud sons and wife sat in the audience to cheer him on.

The Manchester-comedian sang a funny, yet touching, song about his life, family, and how much it meant to him to be on the stage.

Throughout the performance, judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were left with tears in their eyes.

Simon Cowell was keen to kick things off with a yes, but Ant and Dec were conferring in the background.

Dec told his pal, who was heavily in agreement: “I really like him…”

It wasn’t long before they made their way on to the stage before the voting could continue.

The Geordie duo slammed their hands down on the Golden Buzzer which prompted a shower of confetti over Jon, who’s eldest son was on stage with him at the time.

And in a moving moment, his youngest, who had tears in his eyes, said he was “so happy” for his dad.

Jon is the second Golden Buzzer to have been revealed in the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

During the first show, Sign Along With Us were picked as David Walliams’ choice.

They performed an emotional version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
