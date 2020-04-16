Meet the instructors of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 this April, with 12 new famous faces taking on the gruelling SAS selection test.

Advertisement

We know the likes of Katie Price, Joey Essex and Anthea Turner are heading to the show’s remote Scottish island, but who are the instructors responsible for keeping them on their toes?

Here’s everything you need to know about the military men behind the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Directing Staff…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ant Middleton

Age: 39

Instagram: @antmiddleton

Chief instructor Ant has been the Channel 4 series’ frontman since 2015 and is more than qualified for his role. He joined the Army at the age of 17, serving in the Parachute Squadron, before enlisting in the Royal Marines in 2005. The former soldier completed several tours of Afghanistan and served four years as a sniper in the Special Boat Service before joining SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In addition to his role on the military training show, Ant has appeared as the captain on adventure reality series Mutiny and Escape, and in 2018, he climbed Mount Everest for Channel 4’s Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton.

Ant now lives in Chelmsford with his wife Emilie and their five children.

Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox

Age: 44

Instagram: @jason_carl_fox

Foxy has been with Who Dares Wins since its first series, where his extensive military background has come in handy. At 16, he joined the Royal Marines, where he served for twenty years before becoming a member of the Special Boat Service. Throughout his combat career, Foxy has led hostage rescue, counter terrorism and surveillance operations as well as counter narcotic missions.

He left the Special Forces in 2012 after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he talks about in his autobiography Battle Scars and has since cofounded Rock2Recovery – an organisation which fights against stress in the armed forces.

In addition to Who Dares Wins, Foxy has presented Meet the Drug Lords – Inside the Real Narcos and The Final Mission: Foxy’s War for Channel 4.

Ollie Ollerton

Age: 48

Instagram: @ollie.ollerton

A key member of the Who Dares Wins directing staff, Ollie uses his special forces training to put celebs to the test. The ex-soldier joined the Royal Marine Commandos at age 18, during which time he toured operationally in Northern Ireland and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

After five years, he qualified for the SAS Special Forces and joined the Special Boat Service. As a Special Forces Combat Frogman, he undertook hostage rescue missions, counter narcotic operations and various humanitarian efforts.

The military man has been open about his battle with alcoholism and depression and credits SAS: Who Dares Wins for helping his recovery.

Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham

Age: 53

Instagram: @billingham22b

The ex-soldier, who grew up in the West Midlands, lived an exciting and dangerous life before joining Who Dares Wins. He joined the parachute regiment in 1983 until 1991, when he joined SAS as a Mountain Troop specialist. During his 27 years in the Army, he executed strategic operations, led hostage rescues (for which he received an MBE) and trained in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and Africa. He was honoured with the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery after endangering himself to capture an IRA sniper.

After his time in the military, Billy became a bodyguard for A-List royalty, such as Brad Pitt, Jude Law, Kate Moss and Tom Cruise. After working for Sean Penn, he was given a role in the actor’s 2015 film The Gunman.

Jay Morton

Age: 35

Instagram: @jay_morton

Jay is the show’s newest instructor, having been introduced as an undercover mole during series 5 of SAS: Who Dares Wins. He left school at 16 to work in a double glazing factory before joining the Parachute Regiment three years later.

During this time, the ex-soldier completed tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, becoming an expert in high-altitude, low-opening parachuting, which requires deploying a parachute close to the ground to avoid enemy detection.

Jay joined the SAS in 2008 and served ten years, before leaving to run his own specialist outdoor clothing company – ThruDark. Last year, he climbed Mount Everest for a second time.

Advertisement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on 20th April. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.