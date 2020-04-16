Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift return to BBC for Chelsea Flower Show 2020 special programming

Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift return to BBC for Chelsea Flower Show 2020 special programming

The 'best of the best' from Chelsea Flower Show's past decade to be celebrated in a week-long series of special programmes

Joe Swift, Sophie Raworth (BBC)

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but horticultural fans stuck at home can still get their flower fix with the help of the BBC.

Advertisement

Special programming celebrating the world-renowned horticultural show will air during May, with returning gardening experts and hosts including Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift and Monty Don fronting the new footage.

Beginning on 17th May, a series of programmes will look back at “the ‘best of the best'” from the show, while for the first time offering an opportunity for viewers to get involved in a vote, for their Garden of the Decade in the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Award.

Joe Swift said of the new programming, “Seeing beautiful gardens and gorgeous plants is just what everyone needs right now and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show always has the finest on offer. It’s going to be tough without it this year (I haven’t missed one for 30 years) but it’s not going to stop us bringing you some fabulous footage to create that special Chelsea buzz.”

He added: “It’ll be the ‘best of the best’ as we look back at over a decade of fabulous gardens, stunning designs and sumptuous plants. There’s a first too as viewers will have a chance to vote for their Garden of the Decade in the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Award. I’m getting excited already.”

Advertisement

The Chelsea Flower Show programming runs from 17th to 24th May on BBC One and BBC Two. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

CARNIVAL FILMS PRESENTS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA EPISODE 1 Pictured: (L-R) ALICE EVE as Susan Trenchard, ELLA PURNELL as Lady Maria Grey, JACK BARDOE as Charles Pope, HARRIET WALTER as Lady Brockenhurst, PHILIP GLENISTER as James Tranchard, TAMSIN GREIG as Anne Trenchard and TOM WILKINSON as Earl of Brockenhurst. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Meet the cast of ITV’s Belgravia

EMBARGIOED UNTIL 5.00PM ON 4TH jUNE 2019. CARNIVAL FILMS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA Pictured: TAMSIN GREIG as Anne Trenchard and ALICE EVE as Susan Trenchard. This image is the copyright of Carnival Films.

Where is ITV’s Belgravia filmed?

Who wants to be a millionaire - Jeremy Clarkson

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday – what to watch this weekend

quiz_01_0

Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday