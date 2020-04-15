Antiques Roadshow dropped for One World: Together at Home special

BBC One has announced a last minute change to Sunday night’s schedule – with Antiques Road Show no longer set to be broadcast.

The One World: Together at Home special will now begin at 7:15pm, half an hour earlier than was earlier announced, and will run until the previously billed time of 9:15pm.

There are no other changes to the schedule, so Countryfile will run from 6:15pm to 7:15pm as previously planned, with Killing Eve airing from 9:15pm.

One World: Together at Home is a music and entertainment event supporting the Covid-19 Response Fund and celebrating the efforts of community health workers around the world.

It has been curated by Lady Gaga and will feature performances from stars including Elton John, Lizzo and Stevie Wonder.

In announcing the BBC’s coverage of the event, Lorna Clarke, controller of BBC Pop, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

Additional content from the live event will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

One World: Together at Home has been created by Global Citizen, a charity that provides help to those in poverty, and the World Health Organisation.

