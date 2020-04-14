Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas reveals how you can have a lesson from the professionals

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing released some big news this evening (14th April).

Shirley Ballas arrived on social media with an exciting announcement for fans of Strictly.

Ballas revealed the #KeepDancingChallenge in which fans can learn steps to classic routines we all know and love from the world of Strictly.

Over the course of the coming weeks, our favourite Strictly Come Dancing professionals will provide instruction videos each night with small segments even someone with two left feet can follow.

This will lead up to BBC’s The Big Night In where we can all get together from self isolation and perform a full Strictly routine!

And if you want to make it on to the television, tag your videos with #KeepDancingChallenge, for the chance to see yourself strutting your stuff on the small screen.

Fans were delighted with the exciting news and flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Omg I’m so happy!” Another shared: “Oh this is so cool.”

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will perform the first steps on social media and YouTube.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year, but we’ll be down two professionals when the show returns after Kevin Clifton announced he wouldn’t come back.

Head judge @ShirleyBallas introduces our #keepdancingchallenge for the #TheBigNightIn. Tune-in to @BBCTheOneShow at 7pm to find out how you can get involved! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Vbk2DfbRbQ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 14, 2020

In March 2020, Kevin issued a statement on his social media, saying: “To the entire Strictly family. The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

“Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour Glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley. After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

He went on to thank the entire team and his former celebrity partners for all their work over the years, adding how he will be tuning into the 2020 series as a fan.

Just weeks after he made the surprising announcement, AJ Pritchard also dramatically quit.

His team issued a statement, which said: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career.

“He is excited for you to all join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

