RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race drops new trailer as iconic queens return

Start you engines!

rupauls secret celebrity drag race

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has unveiled a brand new trailer and we absolutely can’t wait to see the full series.

We don’t yet know who the lucky celebrities will be but we do know there’s some huge names from the world of drag making a return to the series.

Alongside Alyssa Edwards and Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Trixie Mattel can all be seen in the short clip.

The four-week event starts on VH1 on Friday 24th April and it promises to be the “most star-studded competition in herstory”.

The line-up is being kept under tight wraps but we know they will be famous faces from the world of film, music, television and comedy.

But we know they will be transformed into stunning drag superstars.

Watch the trailer here:

And given the quality of stars the normal Drag Race attracts, the possibility for A-List celebs strutting their stuff down the runway is very real.

Twitter fans certainly have their own theories about who will take part and it’s a big mixture of huge names.

Stay tuned for more details, but in the meantime, we still have the rest of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 to binge on Netflix.

And if that’s not enough, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is about to launch her new show – read our exclusive interview with her here.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air on 24th April. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

