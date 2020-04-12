Race Across The World season 2 location guide, from Mexico to Ushaia everywhere the couples visit

The BBC’s Race Across The World returned for a second series on March 8th, after last year’s successful debut.

The travelling show sees couples race from one part of the world to another thousands of miles away – without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern day life.

In series one, the couples had to try and make their way to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico City in a race to reach the most southerly city in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina.

Throughout the entire race, the team have to pass through seven checkpoints to reach their final destination.

Here’s the route they’ll be taking…

Episode 1

The teams started their trip off in Mexico City. From here, they had to make their way to the first checkpoint at Copan Ruinas in Honduras, an archaeological site of the Maya civilization in the Copán Department of western Honduras, not far from the border with Guatemala.

Episode 2

With the race to Ushaia now fully underway, the five teams headed out of Copan Ruinas to their next checkpoint – Panama City.

On this journey, couples travelled across vast swathes of Central America, passing through Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Episode 3

Setting off from Panama City, the teams took to the Caribbean Sea, by-passing the most dangerous place in the Western Hemisphere – the Darien Gap.

However, complications rose when a state emergency was declared in Quito, Ecuador – the destination of their next checkpoint, forcing the teams to have to change their routes mid-race and head instead to Villavieja, in the remote Colombian desert.

Episode 4

At the checkpoint in the Tatacoa Desert, leaders Emon and Jamiul were first to learn that the fourth checkpoint is Puno, a city in southern Peru sitting at 3,827m up on the edge of the highest and largest lake in South America, Lake Titicaca.

Episode 5

By episode 5, which will air on April 5th, couples will reach their halfway point on the 25,000km trip to Ushaia.

To reach the next checkpoint – Cafayate in Argentina – teams must choose to travel through either Bolivia or Chile, but an unstable political climate in both countries puts everyone’s journeys at risk…

Race Across The World is on BBC Two at 8pm.