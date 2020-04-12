Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire star John Barnes on his loss: “I blame the audience!”

Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? returned tonight with Charlotte Church, Richard Osman and John Barnes in the hot seat.

Advertisement

But while some were happy with their wins, with both Charlotte and Richard going home with 32k, John was sent home early with £1,000.

It comes after he decided to go with the audience on an answer, rather than his initial guess, which turned out to be the correct choice – and he has a bone to pick with them.

“I blame the audience!” he told RadioTimes.com when we caught up for a chat.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Referring to the football rivalry between Manchester and Liverpool, he joked: “You go on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and expect to win at least £250,000, and that’s why I blame the audience in Manchester, because they know I’m from Liverpool and they’re probably Man United fans, so they wanted me to get it wrong.”

Despite not being happy with his win, John feels he “did very well” up until to that point, and was pleased he was able to donate some money to the Jamaica Basic Schools Foundation.

So much so, he’d be willing to give it another shot.

“I would do it again! It was a fun thing to do and of course we all think we know everything in the world with general knowledge,” he revealed.

“I was just so disappointed with that question but you can’t go against the audience.”

So how will he prepare next time round?

“You can’t practice. You’ve just got to hope. And of course you get Jeremy out the way very quickly because he doesn’t know much. I think with Chris Tarrant you used to wait to a bit further down the line because he knew a bit more,” he said.

Instead, the 56-year-old prefers to enjoy the moment, telling us: “I’m not a nervous person. Even when I play football, I’ve always thought it doesn’t matter if there’s 100 people watching or 100,000 – you still have to do what you do. I always say don’t play the occasion, play the game.

“So if I’m playing a quiz game at home with the kids, and I know the answers or I don’t know them, what difference does it make if I’m playing in front of 5 million people on TV.”

We guess you can’t go wrong with an extra grand for charity. Better luck next time, John!

Advertisement

Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is on Sunday 12th April on ITV at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.