Britain’s Got Talent’s first Golden Buzzer revealed after emotional performance

Britain’s Got Talent launched last night (12th April) and the first episode was a seriously emotional affair.

David Walliams chose his Golden Buzzer act after a tear-jerking performance from the Sign Along With Us group.

The choir, aged four-58, consisting of 37 children and 28 adults, performed a beautiful version of The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me by using a mixture of singing and signing.

They were introduced by 18-year-old Jade and her little brother, Christian. She told judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon: “We were told that Christian would never be able to communicate. I taught him sign language so then he could talk and he’s here, a little miracle, proving everybody wrong.”

As Sign Along With Us performed, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, with Amanda and Alesha unable to stop tears rolling down their cheeks.

And of course, they bagged David’s Golden Buzzer for their incredible efforts, as he told them: “Every one of you gave everything to this performance, it was an amazing, positive message for people out there and all I can say is…”

He leapt up and slammed the Golden Buzzer in the middle of their desk meaning they’re straight through to the live shows.

Alesha previously said she thinks David’s Golden Buzzer act will actually win as well.

Viewers couldn’t be more delighted for them as they flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Congratulations @signalongwithus very worthy of your golden buzzer ????️ @BGT hand over the trophy now @davidwalliams #bgt — Soli Lazarus (@soli_yellowsun) April 12, 2020

Just caught up with @BGT amazing #signwithme absolutely deserved that golden buzzer beautiful — Louisa Jayne Taylor (@louisajayne7) April 12, 2020

Catching up on last nights #BGT and I’m in tears at David’s golden buzzer. Loved that!????❤️ — Emma-Louise Bissett (@emmataylor87) April 12, 2020

As they celebrated their result, two members of the choir were seen making confetti angels on the floor with Ant and Dec.

Elsewhere on Britain’s Got Talent, a talented comedian was whisked straight through his audition stage.

Steve Royle, 51, from Chorley, left everyone in hysterics with his mixture of jokes, juggling and guitar playing.

Of course, he got four yeses and we’ll be expecting him to make it through to the live shows.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV.