Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec reveal how Simon’s son Eric shaped this series

Britain’s Got Talent is back and as we excitably look forward to a new bunch of acts taking to the stage, Ant and Dec have opened up on how the judges wade through the different hopefuls.

From dancing dogs to magicians, you really can expect to see everything and anything on ITV’s hit show and it must be hard to narrow it down to the winning acts.

But according to Ant and Dec, it’s all about what Simon’s little boy, Eric, would like.

Speaking to press ahead of the launch, the Geordie duo said: “It’s all about Eric and what he would like.

“Everything he sees that he would normally have buzzed off in years gone by, now he’s like, ‘My son would love that!'”

Simon himself said there’s a lot of younger acts this time around which are sure to shock and leave viewers gobsmacked.

“The kids have taken over the show this year, which is great,” Simon explained. “We’ve had so many amazing and talented kids come on the stage and I love that. It’s just a different energy when it’s kids up there, it feels more fun! So watch out for them.”

And according to Amanda Holden, viewers have plenty to keep them going over the course of the next few weeks – and yes, it will get rather bizarre.

She revealed: “We’ve got the eccentric acts, the bedroom performers, and then the people who have honed their act and worked for years and years on it but never quite made it.

“As far as we’re concerned everyone deserves the chance, whether they’re brilliant or unpolished, because even the brilliant people have worked really hard for years and might just need a bit of BGT sparkle to push themselves to the next level.”